ROUND ROCK - Juneteenth is a few days away, but some in Round Rock are already kicking off the celebrations.

The city’s annual Juneteenth Rhythm & Ribs Festival at Old Settler’s Park is on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers of the event told KVUE they had about 15,000 people show up over the weekend Iin 2017 and they’re expecting double in 2018.

The main act, Doug E. Fresh, will go on stage at around 10 p.m. on Friday, but the celebration starts at 7:30 p.m. There will be an opening ceremony with the mayor, city council, and the Round Rock police chief.

The nonprofit organization, The Voice Inc, partnered with Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department to put on the event.

Juneteenth isn’t technically until Tuesday, but organizers said they wanted to have a family-friendly that would bring the community together and also commemorate what Juneteenth is all about – the day the end of slavery was announced in Texas more than 150 years ago.

“[Slavery] was abolished, but there’s still some strides that we need to make,” said Pamela Cotton, The Voice President. “So, I think it’s important to keep it in the forefront. So, it’s kind of like Christmas is a fun time every year, Juneteenth is a fun time every year. We just keep it going. We just keep talking about it. It’s an important event. It’s an important time and it’s important that we continue to celebrate it.”

In addition music, Pamela Cotton said there will be lots of food, such as Cajun, barbeque, and seafood, a bbq cook-off, and a health fair on Saturday.

Before Doug E. Fresh hits the stage, Memphis Train Revue will also perform at 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, up-and-coming R&B group Next Town Down from Los Angeles will perform.

The two-day festival is free and will continue Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

