Double murder suspect Cedric Marks to represent himself at trial, judge rules

Cedric Marks is charged with capital murder for the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin.

BELTON, Texas — Double murder suspect Cedric Marks argued for and won the right to represent himself when his trial on a capital murder charge begins, Bell County court records show.

Marks is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin in Temple on Jan 3, 2019. He was arrested a few weeks later and booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 3.

Marks made his case to represent himself on June 8 before Judge Steve Duskie in the 426th District Court. According to Bell County court records, the judge asked that Marks meet with different counsel to determine if he still wanted to proceed.

Duskie granted Marks' request during a hearing on Aug. 17.

It won't be the first time Marks has represented himself in court. He argued to have a protective order dismissed that Scott filed against him in July, 2018.

Judge Paul LePak ruled to dismiss the protective order but admitted he was not "real comfortable with that ruling at all so be cautioned."

Marks is accused of killing Scott and Swearingin then, with the help of Maya Maxwell, burying their bodies on a piece of land his family owned in Oklahoma.

Marks and Maxwell were caught in Michigan and extradited to Texas later that month. Marks was brought back by a prisoner transport company that had a contract with the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Marks escaped when the van stopped in Conroe Feb. 3. Authorities found him nine hours later hiding in a garbage can.

Maxwell is also charged with capital murder. Her trial date was set for Nov. 15, 2021 according to court records.