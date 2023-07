Police said the incident happened around 6:46 p.m. at the Dottie Jordan Recreation Center at 2803 Loyola Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a park in northeast Austin on Sunday evening.

Investigators believe a disturbance happened between two men that led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center but later died.

No other information is available at this time.