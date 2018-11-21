AUSTIN — Before plan out, prepare and serve your big Thanksgiving meal this holiday season, you are going to want to first check on a couple of your food items to see if they are safe to eat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning people to not buy or eat any romaine lettuce as it has been causing people in the United State to get sick -- specifically E. coli. It has made people sick in 11 states, but there have been no cases in Texas. Of the 32 reported people who have gotten sick, 13 had to go to the hospital and one person developed kidney failure.

Leaders from the CDC are making it pretty simple for people: no matter where you live, throw out any romaine lettuce in your refrigerator. While there was another strain of E. coli connected to romaine lettuce that broke out earlier this year, this one is a different strain. The first one caused more than 200 people in 30 states to get sick -- and five people to die. So far no deaths have been reported with the second outbreak.

Another food to keep an eye on is turkey. The CDC sent out a warning in early November that 164 people had come down with salmonella connected to raw turkey products. To help prevent your relatives from getting sick, make sure to wash your hands before and after handling your turkey, cook it thoroughly and wash your counter and cutting boards after all the cooking is done.

