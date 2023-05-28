Concerns for northwest Austin woman missing since Friday night

Police say Donita Silk has dementia and is new to the Austin area. She does not have access to a vehicle.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Sixty-two-year-old Donita Silk was last seen walking from her home late Friday night on Solano Drive in Austin.

Police say Silk has dementia and is new to the Austin area. She does not have access to a vehicle.

Silk is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with brown hair, green eyes and shoulder-length hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a light-blue collared shirt with flowers on the collar and blue jeans.

If you see her or know where she might be, call 911.