HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina -- Andy Simmons scrolled through his social media feeds Tuesday in disbelief.

Related: Nike stock falls following Kaepernick's new deal

Dozens of people were burning and destroying Nike apparel in protest of the company's new ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick. Simmons said his disgust was more about people being wasteful.

"Instead of making a symbolic statement by burning a new pair of sneakers, why not donate those sneakers so they can be given to a kid or an adult or a homeless person that’s never had a new pair of shoes and turn their life around?" asks Simmons, a Lieutenant with the Hillsborough Police Department.

RELATED | Colin Kaepernick featured in Nike's 'Just Do It' 30th anniversary ad

Fired up, Lt. Simmons took to social media to build a bridge.

Simmons was behind a Facebook post the department put up that asked that those upset over the new ad to consider donating their shoes instead of destroying them in a symbolic gesture.

"There is a national trending of destroying perfectly good Nike shoes," the post said. "If your plan is to destroy them contact the Hillsborough Police Department and we will get them to someone who could use them."

RELATED | If you're burning Nike over Colin Kaepernick, you might as well cut up your Chuck Taylors too

Simmons said the post was trying to be sensible, not political. He said it was more about the department's partnership with the community.

"If there's a kid out there who needs a new pair of shoes, why destroy them?" Simmons said. "I guarantee they could get more from a smile on a child's face than a symbolic burning of a pair of shoes."

Related: Opinion: Colin Kaepernick's new 'Just Do it' Nike ad puts pressure on NFL to take a stand

Simmons says the feedback on social media has been largely positive, but no donations had been made yet.

"We actually do a lot of charitable things through our police department and they’re usually pretty successful. To have zero people stop by at this point I’ve been very very surprised."

He says this whole ordeal has highlighted a need in the community he hopes to meet.

"I don’t care if it’s Nike, Adidas. I wear Sketchers because I’m old enough and I like the memory foam. It doesn’t matter where the shoes come from. If you got a pair of shoes you want to donate by all means bring them by and I’ll be sure they get to somebody in need."

Kaepernick tweeted out the ad Monday. The photo reads “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” in white letters in front of a black-and-white portrait of Kaepernick.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

If you'd like to donate your Nike gear, you can contact Hillsborough police at (919) 296-9500.

Triad Goodwill also says they'll gladly take donations.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY