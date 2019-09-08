AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council gave the preliminary approval for a mixed-use development being nicknamed the "Domain on Riverside."

The development would take the place of a where multiple apartment complexes currently stand, which are mostly student-housing on East Riverside Drive near Pleasant Valley Road.

Outside City Hall Thursday night, seven people were arrested protesting the development being built. Austin Police told KVUE that they were banging on the windows and disrupting the council meeting.

Inside some residents spoke up expressing concerns over what this would mean for those who live there currently as well as affordability.

University of Texas student, Alex Meed, called the timing 'ridiculous,' since many students who call the complexes home during the school year are still out on summer break.

"A lot of my classmates and neighbors can't be here because they're out of town. I mean it's summer, and this is when the applicant brings this to the council," said Meed. "I know it's not your fault, but this timing is ridiculous. We can't have a real conversation about student housing when students are out of town."

Councilmember Greg Casar said he couldn't vote on the zoning case, addressing issues of affordability and gentrification.

"I think this much high-end housing and this much new high-end office in this location in what is either the lowest income zip code, if not one of the lowest income zip codes in the city. It will exasperate and create more gentrification pressure in this area," Casar said.

Casar also compared talks of the development to those of the Grove, which council members debated for months.

“I know this is uncomfortable, but the idea of approving this on all three readings just smacks of inequity to me,” he said.

According to our partner at the Austin American Statesman, if the apartments are demolished, current residents would be offered a compensation package.

The project was approved 9-2, with council members Casar and Delia Garza voting against.

The item will be taken back up on Aug. 22.

