Dolly Parton to ‘respectfully bow out’ of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

CLEVELAND — Dolly Parton has decided to “respectfully bow out” of the running for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Parton made the announcement in a social media post Monday, saying in part, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right.”
Parton currently holds the fourth spot in the Rock & Roll Fan Vote, trailing artists Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar with 282,042 votes as of Monday morning. The top five artists selected will be added to a “fans’ ballot” and ultimately considered among other ballots when choosing the 2022 inductees.
“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said, adding, “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”
The final list of inductees will be selected in May. Click here to cast your vote.