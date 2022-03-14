Dolly Parton to ‘respectfully bow out’ of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Parton currently holds the fourth spot in the Rock & Roll Fan Vote, trailing artists Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar.

CLEVELAND — Dolly Parton has decided to “respectfully bow out” of the running for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Parton made the announcement in a social media post Monday, saying in part, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right.”

Parton currently holds the fourth spot in the Rock & Roll Fan Vote, trailing artists Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar with 282,042 votes as of Monday morning. The top five artists selected will be added to a “fans’ ballot” and ultimately considered among other ballots when choosing the 2022 inductees.

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said, adding, “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”