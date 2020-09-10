x
Dog saved, family of 7 displaced in southeast Austin mobile home fire

The Austin Fire Department said the family's parrot did not survive.

AUSTIN, Texas — A family of seven has been displaced after a southeast Austin mobile home fire Friday afternoon.

According to the Austin Fire Department, a dog was rescued and was successfully resuscitated. However, the family's parrot did not survive.

The fire on Espinosa Drive was confined to the laundry room. Smoke and heat damage were reported throughout.

No further details were immediately available.

