Dog saved, family of 7 displaced in southeast Austin mobile home fire

AUSTIN, Texas — A family of seven has been displaced after a southeast Austin mobile home fire Friday afternoon.
According to the Austin Fire Department, a dog was rescued and was successfully resuscitated. However, the family's parrot did not survive.
The fire on Espinosa Drive was confined to the laundry room. Smoke and heat damage were reported throughout.
No further details were immediately available.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Live Radar: Hurricane Delta 30 miles away from the northern Gulf Coast, landfall expected Friday night