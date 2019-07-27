AUSTIN, Texas — Four people have been displaced and a dog has been rescued after a house fire in South Austin on Saturday afternoon.

Austin Fire Department responded to the blaze at 9400 Manchaca Rd. around 4:20 p.m.

Firefighters found fire showing on one side of the duplex, Austin Fire Department said.

Crews were able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

A family dog was assisted on the scene before being taken to a local vet.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

