AUSTIN, Texas — Four people have been displaced and a dog has been rescued after a house fire in South Austin on Saturday afternoon.
Austin Fire Department responded to the blaze at 9400 Manchaca Rd. around 4:20 p.m.
Firefighters found fire showing on one side of the duplex, Austin Fire Department said.
Crews were able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
A family dog was assisted on the scene before being taken to a local vet.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
