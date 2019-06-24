BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published on June 20, 2019.

Officials are investigating after a dog was reportedly stolen from the Bastrop County Animal Services shelter overnight.

Bastrop County Animal Services Director Ashley Hermans on Sunday said employees found evidence that a break-in had occurred overnight that appears to have targeted a specific dog that was missing from its kennel.

She said the suspects cut through fencing on two other County department properties to enter the animal shelter.

The dog was in an interior kennel and three separate building facilities were damaged in their search for this particular dog, a pit bull named Macho.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

This comes just a few days after the Austin Animal Center said it believed four of its dogs were stolen from its facilities. One of those dogs was later found alive nearby.

