Deputies said the 50-year-old woman's hand was partially amputated after the attack.

KATY, Texas — A woman was flown to the hospital Monday after she was attacked by a dog in Katy, according to Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 20900 block of Westgreen Springs Drive.

Officials haven't provided much information but said the 50-year-old woman's hand was partially amputated after the attack.

It's unclear if this dog belonged to the woman, who was listed in critical condition.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the incident.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Check back for updates.

Crews respond to a dog bite/ mauling in the 20900 block of Westgreen Springs Dr. Monday in Katy.



An adult woman was treated by @cyfairfd EMS and transported by Life Flight in critical condition.@HCSOTexas is investigating.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ @cyfairfd #hounews pic.twitter.com/FwKppBrgmT — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) May 31, 2021