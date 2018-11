If you like to cook, you know working with foods like onions and fish can make your hands really stink.

And sometimes the stench lingers for a long time, no matter how much you wash.

One product claims it can magically make your hands smell great again without harsh soaps or lotions.

Quita Culpepper puts Kikkerland Magic Soap to the test on Does It Work Wednesday.

© 2018 KVUE-TV