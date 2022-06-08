'We did grow this from the ground up': Owners of Doc's Drive-In in Buda hope theater lands in good hands

Doc's Drive-In in Buda is on the market for just under $4 million. The property includes the drive-in, three tiny houses, a diner and an underground speakeasy.

BUDA, Texas — Have you ever wanted to own your own drive-in movie theater? Well, now is your chance!

Doc’s Drive-In in Buda is up for sale, and when you buy it you get the whole 7.9-acre property and everything with it.

That includes the two drive-in movie screens, Doc’s Diner, three movie-themed tiny houses and even a 1920s-themed underground speakeasy.

The owners, Chris and Sarah Denny, bought the land when it was just a field of weeds. With a love for movies and bringing people together, they opened Doc’s Drive-In in 2018.

But, they recently had a baby and want to focus more on family and are deciding to sell the drive-in theater.

“Obviously, we've put our heart and soul, you know, sweat, tears, everything into this, right,” said Chris Denny, one of the owners of Doc’s Drive-In. “So, we'd love to see it grow even further. I mean, I play a little bit of golf, but I feel like we've put the golf ball on the tee, ready for somebody to swing.”

Doc’s Drive-In still means a lot to them, so they are hoping the drive-in ends up in good hands.

“We did grow this from the ground up,” said Denny. “We got a really good community backing, everybody that's here, that's pitching in, you know, they're passionate and they love this place. They would love to continue with whoever's here. We would definitely pass on a lot of knowledge that we've learned.”

The drive-in is going for just under $4 million. You can view the full listing here.

