'I have felt dizzy': OSHA app tells workers when it's too dangerous to work outside due to heat

The app allows workers and supervisors to calculate the "feels like" temperatures for their worksite. It also gives them tips on how to beat heat-related illnesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

It's an app that allows workers and supervisors to calculate the heat index, also known as the "feels like" temperatures for their worksite. After calculating this, it'll tell the worker whether or not the conditions to work are dangerous.

It then lists occupational safety and health recommendations from OSHA and NIOSH. On days when conditions are dangerous, OSHA suggests drinking plenty of water and setting up cool, shaded rest areas for workers.

Jonathan Rodriguez is the owner of Blue Trident Pools, a pool cleaning and maintenance business in Central Texas. He services about ten pools a day, spending hours of his day outside.

"Every year, you know, it seems to get hotter and hotter each summer," said Rodriguez.

Despite being almost a decade in this business, it's hard to get used to the Texas heat.

"There have been a few times that I have felt dizzy," he added. "It would be like once the temperature reaches over 100."

This is usually the time Rodriguez gets out of the sun, drinks Gatorade and recharges.

"I already know I have to kind of like sit in a chair, maybe for five, 10 minutes and actually drink some water to cool down," he said.

And with the temperatures only getting more extreme, it's good he knows how to stay safe.

If you're an outdoor worker and want more information on how to beat the heat, click here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube