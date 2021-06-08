Size of Dixie Fire explodes, growing over 100k acres in one day | Evacuations, maps, updates

Dixie Fire has burned a total of 432,813 acres and remains 35% contained, making it the 3rd largest wildfire in California history.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Dixie Fire remained active overnight due to strong winds and warm temperatures, jumping in size over 100,000 acres from the previous day.

Continuously destroying homes and businesses, the wildfire burning in Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties has burned a total of 432,813 acres and sits at only 35% containment.

The fire continues to move towards control lines while steep terrain, spot fires around the area, and wind alignment with canyons are causing difficult containment. Cal Fire expects the fire to remain active in the morning hours and make a dynamic impact overnight consisting of flanking, tree group torching, and fire running along the tops of the trees.

Firefighters continue to fight, primarily to preserve human lives and protect cultural resources and infrastructures critical to the counties.

With its increase in size, the fire is now the third-largest in California history, and the largest currently burning in the U.S. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation’s largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres. The Bootleg Fire, which was sparked July 6, is 87% contained.

On Thursday, fire officials described the fire behavior as frightening. They say flames fueled by erratic gusts drove northeast through bone-dry forestland. Thousands of firefighters are battling the blaze, which has destroyed an area larger than the city of Los Angeles. However, no deaths or injuries have been reported.



About 5,222 personnel are working the fire, Cal Fire announced in its latest report. More than 13,871 structures are threatened by the fire, and so far 91 have been destroyed along with 43 minor structures.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Plumas County Animal Services, 201 N Mill Creek Rd Quincy, CA 95971

Veterans Memorial Hall at 180 Gay St. in Chester, CA

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.