District court judge shares thoughts on the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

117th District Court Judge Sandra Watts said Jacksons' confirmation is a "historic" moment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reactions from all around the Coastal Bend community have been heard regarding the conformation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

3News spoke with 117th District Court Judge Sandra Watts, who said Jackson is among the most qualified of recent times.

"It's historic, there's no other word that can define it than historic," Watts said. "She is going to be an excellent addition to the Supreme Court . She is so well qualified. Probably more qualified than most of the nominees that we have elevated to the Supreme Court."

Watts also addressed the Senate's voting pattern that showed a divided chamber. A polarized split down party lines with a 53-to-47 vote.

"There's so much more partisanship going on now," Watts said, "and to not recognize her qualifications and her resume and everything she's accomplished. I think it is a good vote based on the partisanship that's going on right now with the vote that she got. It is bipartisan."

Watts recalls the vote for Sandra O'Connor's confirmation in 1981. She was nominated by former U.S. President Ronald Reagan. In September of that year the Senate voted 99-to-0 to confirm O'Connor.

Watts said that was a different time.

