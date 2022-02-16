To infinity and... hole in one? | PIXAR putt-putt course coming to San Antonio

PIXAR Putt will be making its landing in San Antonio, beginning April 1!

SAN ANTONIO — Buzz Lightyear, Andy, the Bugs, Flash and all the other characters will be featured in a Pixar themed pop-up golf course in San Antonio, starting in April.

PIXAR PUTT says the pop-up will have 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by some of the most iconic Pixar films like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc. and more.

The event said COVID-19 measures will be in place such as a limited amount of players and social distancing. And on the course, you can expect hand sanitizing stations and sanitation of the golfing equipment between users for every session.

Masks are strongly encouraged.

PIXAR Putt will kick off on April 1 and run through May 15 on 125 N. Flores Street.