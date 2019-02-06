AUSTIN, Texas — Pedernales Fire Department, Station 2, sits off West Highway 71 in Spicewood.

Firefighter Justin O'Baugh gave KVUE a tour of the workout area.

"This is not air conditioned. So if it's 100 degrees outside, we're doing cardio in 100 degrees," said O'Baugh.

"You can see our dynamite upholstery job on this worn-out weight bench that is covered over by duct tape, so we're about to put a fresh row of duct tape on here ... And our other weight bench, which I believe has been around since the mid '80s has been upholstered with worn-out T-shirts because under here, it gets, uh, we just have the basic fabric here," explained O'Baugh.

It was similar to the tour Perry MaGill received when he stopped by Pedernales Fire Station 2.

"It was dilapidated," said MaGill.

That's how MaGill described the workout equipment there.

That's when he got together with his business partners at Dimension Pools and came up with the idea of the Firefighter Fitness Fund. They donated $500 to the Pedernales Fire Department so it can buy new gym equipment.

"The equipment is vital because it's a form of camaraderie," said MaGill. "Everybody works out together. It keeps people healthy, lets them get back to their family safe, gives them longevity in life. It's important and it was in bad shape."

The gift couldn't come at a better time, and O'Baugh couldn't be more grateful.

"It helps us do our job better," said O'Baugh.

Now, Magill challenges other businesses to help first responders any way they can. As a former firefighter himself, Magill knows just how hard public service can be.

Dimension Pools' next $500 donation will go to the Spicewood Volunteer Fire Department later this month.

