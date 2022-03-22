73-year-old woman killed in storms in Grayson County, officials confirm

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas — As storms rolled through North Texas, Grayson County officials confirmed to ABC News that a 73-year-old woman from Sherwood Shores died.
KTEN, an ABC and NBC affiliate in Texoma, first reported that DPS confirmed one person died from the storm that produced a tornado.
According to ABC News, ten others were injured and treated at local hospitals due to damage from storms in the area. Sherwood Shores is located right at the Texas-Oklahoma border along the Red River and near U.S. Highway 377.
KTEN Meteorologists Alex Schneider and Mandy Bailey shared photos of damage in Sherwood Shores:
WFAA reporter Morgan Young also surveyed the damage in Sherwood Shores on Tuesday. Here is the damage Young saw:
In the DFW area, storm damage was reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Jack County Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said there were four rescues that were minor injuries. No deaths have been reported.
WFAA broke down the severe weather events across the Lone Star State, which included tornadoes, flooding and even a blizzard in the Panhandle. You can view the Texas weather round-up here.