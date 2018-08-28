AUSTIN — A North Austin daycare state officials are investigating after two toddlers reportedly escaped and ran down the street has been cited for numerous violations over the last few years, according to records on file with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Jasmine Washington, who has been using the Papa and Nana Childcare Center for the past year and a half for her two-year-old daughter, Miyannae, said the owner told her the children got out through one of the backyard gates.

"They moved the bricks over and they had proceeded through the fence and she had it on camera and she had cameras over there," Washington said.

Police officers were called to Papa and Nana Childcare at 11301 Hornsby St. at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 27 after receiving a 911 call that two toddlers were running down the street. The daycare sits near Braker Lane and Walnut Creek Elementary School.

Despite this, Washington said she would continue to use this daycare.

"The two toddlers running out, what if that was my baby? You know? That's probably my only negative thought about it but as far as everything else, I've known Miss Debra and I've gotten to know her, my daughter asks for her all day and all night," Washington said.

But neighbors aren't as generous.

"If they were my children or grandchildren, I have six grandchildren, if those were my grandchildren, I would be appalled and horrified to know they're walking down the street. Cars up and down Braker all the time, and people use this as a cut through to avoid the light all the time," said Kathleen Hampton Mobley, whose mother lives on Hornsby Street.

DFPS confirmed to KVUE it's investigating the incident. Lisa Block said it will take around two weeks to finish the investigation. After that, it will turn the investigation over to the Health and Human Services Commission which will determine if the daycare will keep its license.

The daycare center is licensed by the state and obtained a full permit on Dec. 12, 2011. It can hold up to 39 children between the age ranges of infant through school age, according to its permit.

Officials with DFPS said the last inspection took place on March 28 when one "deficiency" was reported. Records show the facility was cited for not having proper child health statements on file for several children in its care. The facility remedied the violation before a follow-up visit, DFPS said.

During the last three years, DFPS records show the daycare has been inspected nine times and cited for 20 violations. Inspectors have found six deficiencies weighted as “high,” 11 weighted as “medium-high,” and three weighted as “medium.”

According to the daycare's three-year compliance history, the violations cited include: employees with expired background checks; an expired fire inspection; and a caregiver who did not have CPR and first aid training.

KVUE's Jenni Lee has reached out to Papas and Nanas Childcare Center, but they do not want to comment on the case.

© 2018 KVUE-TV