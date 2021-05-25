Woman faces drunk driving charge after fatal northeast Austin crash

Police identified Lateisha Washington, 46, as the victim in the crash on Dessau Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a May 17 crash in northeast Austin that killed one person.

On Monday, May 25, police identified Lateisha Washington, 46, as the victim in the crash on the 12000 block of Dessau Road.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to a multi-vehicle collision. Investigators said a 2001 Toyota Corolla crashed into several vehicles that were stopped at the red light at the intersection of Dessau Road and Parmer Lane.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to a local hospital for injuries. Washington, the passenger of the Toyota, was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Octavia Antoinette Scales, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The four other drivers and two passengers were uninjured and remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact APD at 512-974-4278 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

This is Austin’s 41st fatal crash of 2021, resulting in 43 road deaths for the year. On the same date in 2020, there were 34 fatal crashes and 36 road deaths.