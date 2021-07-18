Deputies searching for suspect after deadly northeast Austin shooting

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday night in the parking lot of the Dessau Mini Mart located at 12915 Dessau Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man they believe is connected to a deadly shooting in northeast Austin.

Responding deputies secured the scene, while medics treated and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses say the suspect got into a light blue or light-colored vehicle with a Hispanic female passenger and turned onto Dessau Road immediately after the shooting.

He is described as having a muscular build and was last seen wearing a red shirt with distinctive design, black shorts, red tennis shoes and a black and gray hat.

If you know this man or know anything about his whereabouts, call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.