What we know about Deputy Joseph Anderson, who was shot in northeast Harris County Wednesday

On Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez released a photo of Deputy Anderson. As of Thursday, he was in critical, but stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — On Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who was shot Wednesday during a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Joseph Anderson remains in critical, but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

A suspect – 34-year-old Terran Green -- remains on the run and there is an active Blue Alert in effect. Investigators originally named another suspect in the case, but interviewed and released him.

At this point, we don’t know a lot about Deputy Anderson, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, he is 29 years old and has been with the sheriff’s office for one year and three months. Commissioner Adrian Garcia told KHOU 11's Gerald Harris that Anderson has a twin brother and he is engaged to be married.

More good news according to Commissioner Adrian Garcia who just finished visiting with Deputy Joseph Anderson.. he’s “alert” and making some jokes as he recovers from being shot. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/RshqoHvjNk — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) August 17, 2023

As we learn more about Deputy Anderson, we'll post it here.

KHOU 11 shared Deputy Anderson’s photo on our social platforms and many of you responded with messages of hope, thanks and prayers. You can share your message on the post below.

“He will need prayers as he battles through this.” The Harris County deputy shot during a traffic stop has been... Posted by KHOU 11 News on Thursday, August 17, 2023