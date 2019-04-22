DENVER — A Denver man who was on a work trip in Sri Lanka was killed in one of several blasts that targeted hotels and churches on Easter Sunday his employer confirmed.

Dieter Kowalski, 40, was staying at the Cinnamon Grand, which was one of three hotels hit by explosions that killed at least 290 people and injured 500 more.

The hotel confirmed to NBC News that Kowalski was a guest there and has not been heard from since the attack.

Kowalski, who is originally from Wisconsin, posted on Facebook Friday that said he was flying to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

He worked as the senior technical operations lead for Pearson, a major education publishing and assessment firm.

In an email shared with 9NEWS the company confirmed that he was killed in the blast.

"We mourn Dieter deeply today. We pray for his family and friends," the email from Pearson's CEO John Fallon said. "We pray for his soul, and for his family and friends. We pray, too, for our colleagues in Sri Lanka, and Denver, and Boston, and in Pearson offices around the world. We’re angry that a good man, who took simple pleasure in fixing things, has been killed, along with many others, by evil men and women who know only how to destroy.

"But in our anger and despair, we remember the words of Queen Elizabeth II in the aftermath of 9/11. Grief, she said, is the price we pay for love. Let’s remember the love that Dieter had for his family, friends and colleagues – and the love they had for him. Let’s remember his love of life and his love of solving people’s problems. In these desperately difficult days, let’s honor Dieter by showing that love ourselves, by taking extra care of each other – at work, at home and in our communities."

