Man arrested, charged after causing 'total destruction' at Denton City Hall

DENTON, Texas — Denton police have arrested one suspect after he reportedly broke into Denton City Hall and caused destruction inside, including defecating in the City Manager's Office.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old David Lopez, who was charged with criminal mischief with a loss greater than $2,500. Lopez was also charged with criminal trespass. Police say he had already trespassed at this location in October 2020.

Officers were called at about 10:07 p.m. Friday night to a burglary-in-progress at City Hall in the 200 block of East McKinney Street, police said. A city employee told police a shirtless man had kicked a glass entry door into the building several times before gaining entry to the facility, and once inside, entered the City Manager's office suit and began causing a loud disturbance.

Police said they arrived on scene and immediately saw items being thrown into the hallway and could hear crashing and banging noises from items being damages or destroyed in offices. Officers reportedly kept their distance and called out for the man to come out but he did not, instead barricading himself inside the offices and refusing to respond.

After about an hour, police said Little Elm and Hickory Creek officers arrived on scene with search K-9s to help find the suspect, who was then found and taken into custody.

One officer described the City Manager's Office as suffering "total destruction," police said. Both urine and fecal matter were found inside the office, as well as several broken electronics, shattered glass, an overturned, destroyed desk, damaged walls and shattered personal items.

Physical damages to the office are estimated at about $10,000 in losses, police said.