Del's Heating & Air Conditioning giving away free AC unit to a neighbor in need

The contest is open to homeowners in Travis and Hays counties.

AUSTIN, Texas — Do you have a friend or loved one in need of a new AC unit?

Del's Heating & Air Conditioning is hosting a giveaway campaign from Feb. 15 to April 15, with a winner to be selected by April 30.

"Do you know of a homeowner in your area whose existing heating and air system no longer works? Someone that needs a new system but can't afford it," the company said. "If so, tell us their story. Del's will provide one winner in our community with a new HVAC system to keep them comfortable all year round!"

The contest is open only to residents living in Travis or Hays counties. Winners must be 18 years of age or older and a single-family homeowner. Employees of the sponsor and its affiliates, advertising agencies and/or promotional partners and members of their immediate families and those living with said employees are not eligible to enter or win.

To learn more and make your nomination, click here. For terms and conditions, click here.