Dell Children's hosts 'Holiday Village' shopping spree for families

More than 1,500 gifts were donated for pediatric patients and their siblings.

AUSTIN, Texas — Despite the hardships of having a child in the hospital around the holiday season, families at Dell Children's Medical Center felt the holiday spirit Monday morning.

Thanks to generous donors, more than 1,500 gifts were available for families to choose from for pediatric patients and their siblings as part of the "Holiday Village" shopping spree at the hospital.

Dell Children's sent thanks to all of the personal shoppers, gift wrappers and "the holiday spirit" for bringing the magic of the season to families at the Austin hospital.

"The festive holiday village would not be possible without the generous support and partnership with H-E-B and Blue Santa," the hospital wrote in a press release.

One of those families helping to gather toys and gifts was the family of former patient Claire Hernandez. Hernandez was born three months early with cerebral palsy. She was diagnosed with a highly aggressive brain tumor at age four and sadly lost her battle in February of last year.

Known for her love of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and her contagious laugh, her family wanted to keep her memory alive and share her joy through a toy drive after others stepped in for her during the holidays.

"It just really made her so happy. It gave her that strength to keep fighting. So we would really like to do that for other kids. We know what it did for her, and we hope that it can do that for others," said her mother, April Hernandez, earlier this holiday season.