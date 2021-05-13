Dell Children's breaks ground on new North Austin medical center

Once completed, the new hospital will sit on 34 acres at Avery Ranch Boulevard. It will total more than 135,000 square feet, include 36 beds and emergency/trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy and procedure rooms, sleep labs, and space for future growth.

“The ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic have made it even more evident that we must continue to focus on expanding access to pediatric care so that families in Central Texas never have to leave home to receive exceptional care, especially for the most complex cases,” said Christopher M. Born, president of Dell Children’s Medical Center, in May 2020 when the hospital was announced. “We are excited about this next phase of growth at Dell Children’s, as we have seen a tremendous need to continue expanding pediatric services since opening Dell Children’s Medical Center in 2007, and we remain committed to growing alongside our growing Central Texas communities.”