Del Valle student selected for Air Force JROTC Flight Academy

Lalit Kadkah was initially one of 100 alternates selected, but later found out that he was going to be one of only 200 students to attend the academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEL VALLE, Texas — A Del Valle High School (DVHS) student will be amongst 200 nationwide to join the Air Force JROTC Flight Academy.

Lalit Kadkah, a senior at DVHS, will attend the highly selective academy this summer. Kadkah was initially one of 100 alternates selected, but later found out that he was going to be one of only 200 students to attend the academy.

"I had hoped, and now I was selected, and I feel pretty good about it," Kadkah said.

The two-month aviation training program is free for students through scholarships funded by the U.S. Air Force. At the end of the program, Kadkah will earn a private pilot's license.

"I was excited for him. I was truly excited for him. It's a great honor, and he's the second student out of Del Valle to get picked up for it," said Col. (Ret.) Michael Kinslow, senior aerospace instructor AFJROTC at DVHS.,

“We are incredibly proud of Lalit for his acceptance into the Air Force JROTC Flight Academy this summer. The military heritage we have in Del Valle ISD makes his selection even more significant, and we know he will represent Del Valle ISD well as he moves forward on a career path to become an Air Force pilot,” DVISD Superintendent Annette Tielle said.

In order to qualify for the program, students have to go through an extensive application process, which includes:

A physical fitness test

Taking the Aviation Qualification Test

Submitting college entrance exam scores

Submitting their high school GPA

Providing letters of recommendation from teachers

"I look forward to gaining experience in flight, learning how to handle a plane, and getting my private pilot license. I'll probably get my pilot's license before my driver's license," Kadkah said.

After starting at DVHS in 2018 when his family moved from Nepal, Kadkah joined JROTC in August 2022. Following graduation from the program, Kadkah plans to join ROTC and study aerospace engineering in college. Kadkah's goal is to join the U.S. Air Force after graduating college.

"I hope to become a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. It would be a great honor to serve in the Air Force. No one [in my family] is from a military background, so I would be the first in my family to get into the military. Especially in flight, I'm very excited about that," Kadkah explained.