DEL VALLE, Texas — In June, Bastrop County Sheriff Office's zero tolerance traffic operation resulted in 63 traffic stops.

This caused 24 arrests and 13 deportations. A majority of these arrests come from the Stony Point neighborhood in Del Valle.

On Thursday, the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that it would be stepping up it's police force.

The General Consulate of Mexico in Austin released a statement warning Bastrop County residents about taking care of their vehicles so they don't get pulled over for minor violations like speeding and faulty headlights or taillights. It's those violations that residents say they were pulled over for.

However, they claim that officers looked past protocol and asked for green cards instead of driver's licenses.

"He didn't ask me for a driver's license. He didn't ask me for insurance. He didn't ask me for anything. He asked me for a green card," said Gonzalo Ortiz, a resident in the Stony Point neighborhood.

"They think only because we are brown, we are criminals. And we're not. We're citizens. We're people who pay taxes. We're people who work, people who are raising our children to be good citizens. They don't care about it," said Ortiz.

The General Consulate said it will be visiting the county jail for Labor Day Weekend if anyone is detained.

