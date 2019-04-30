DEL VALLE, Texas — If you visit Southeast Metropolitan Park off Highway 71 near Del Valle High School during the weekdays, you will see crews busy maintaining baseball fields because, come weeknights and weekends, it's game time.

Dozens of little league teams take over the diamonds with parents like Sonja Reyes watching in the stands.

"I think he loves it a lot," said Reyes.

Reyes' 11-year-old son, Christian, plays third base. The fifth-grader practices once a week with his team.

"I would say he's good for his age but obviously he needs more practice to be more competitive," said Reyes.

So Reyes started taking her son to Southeast Metropolitan Park during the week and using the diamond for extra practice. Until two weeks ago when ground crews approached her.

RELATED:

Inflatable water park on Lake Travis opening this weekend

Cedar Park group asks for help with bike trail improvements

List: Here are some fun, engaging, summer camps for your kid this summer

"You guys can't be on the field unless you reserved it. He told us we can practice on the open areas," she recounted the conversation.

Reyes said she has seen the signs that read "ballfields by reservations only" but have never paid attention to them. She soon discovered that reserving the diamond would cost her $20 for a minimum of two hours.

"So after a month, it would come out to $80 and then my son pointed out, after five months it would be close to $500. And over a year it's going to be close to $1,000, and that's a lot for us," said Reyes.

Too much for a first-year teacher who has to pay for items in her own classroom.

So KVUE reached out to Travis County Parks. Tim Speyrer is the District Manager.

"So if we had too many people practice on the field, the quality of the turf, the bases, the infield would all start to wear – we wouldn't have a safe playing surface," he said.

Speyrer said a reservation system has been in place since the park was built in 2001. To prevent wear and tear, there is a maximum of 36 hours allowed on baseball fields a week.

Speyrer said to accommodate the public, anyone can practice in the open grassy spaces without reservations. But that's just not the same for Reyes and her budding baseball player.

To make a reservation at Southeast Metro, see the information below.

For a list of all 27 public parks in Travis County, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

2019 ACL Fest lineup: Cardi B, Guns N' Roses, Kacey Musgraves to perform

Bill to reduce penalties for marijuana possession 'dead in Texas Senate,' Dan Patrick says