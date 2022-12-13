Del Valle ISD, FBI investigating after recording device found in faculty restroom

DEL VALLE, Texas — District police and the FBI are now investigating after a recording device was discovered in a Del Valle ISD faculty restroom.
According to Christopher Weddle, executive director of communications at Del Valle ISD, the device was found hidden in a restroom at the Del Valle Opportunity Center.
"As soon as this information was reported to Del Valle ISD officials, the Del Valle ISD police immediately started an investigation, and are currently working with the FBI," said Weddle. "The individual has been terminated. All recordings have been turned over to authorities as part of the investigation."
The district said the individual involved was a non-teaching staff member.
Citing the active investigation, Del Valle ISD decline to provide further information.