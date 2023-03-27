Del Valle ISD police find student and weapon after temporary hold at campus

Authorities put Del Valle High School on hold after a teacher reported that a student possibly had a weapon.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Authorities put Del Valle High School on hold on Monday after a teacher reported that a student possibly had a weapon.

The student reportedly left campus. School police later found the student and the weapon.

Officials have not said what type of weapon was involved.

A district spokesperson told KVUE there was no threat to campus.

It comes after a series of threats at Jarrell Middle School.

Jarrell police officers responded to reports of a gun at the middle school on Friday. Police investigated and said they do not believe an actual gun was involved at any point.

Additional threats were made on social media over the weekend, Jarrell ISD said. The school district received tips through an anonymous alert system.

Jarrell ISD campuses had increased security on Monday.