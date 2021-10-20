Del Valle High School 'put on hold' after student showed BB gun in cafeteria, district says

District officials said other students who saw the BB gun "reacted and left the building."

DEL VALLE, Texas — Del Valle High School was "put on hold out of an abundance of caution" Wednesday after a student showed a BB gun in the cafeteria, according to district officials.

The district told KVUE that school administrators were notified of the BB gun and they confiscated it from the student. Officials said other students who saw the BB gun "reacted and left the building."

The school was put on a hold – meaning the hallways were kept clear, even during class changes – while the students who left the building returned. The hold was lifted at approximately 3 p.m., the district said.

District officials also said they did not find any other weapons on campus.

Here is the full statement sent to KVUE by Del Valle ISD:

"During lunch today at Del Valle High School, a student showed a BB gun in the cafeteria. Administration immediately was notified and confiscated the BB gun. Students who saw the BB gun reacted and some students left the school building. We want to reiterate, the panic created today was the result of a displayed BB gun, not a real firearm.

Campus remained safe and out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on a hold while students returned to the building. A hold is used when the hallways need to be kept clear, even during class changes. The campus hold was released at approximately 3 p.m.

An investigation did not find any weapon on campus and the school has been cleared to return to normal operations.

As stated in our DVISD Student Code of Conduct, disciplinary consequences may result from bringing an item that could be considered a weapon or even toy look-alike weapon onto any school district property."