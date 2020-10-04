DEL VALLE, Texas — Two women were pronounced dead after crashing into a fuel truck in Del Valle earlier this week east of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Austin Police Department responded to the area of State Highway 71 and State Highway 130 on April 7 around 11:53 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, police believe Margarita Escalante Ibarra, 23, was behind the wheel of a red, 2007 Honda Fit driving westbound on the SH 71 service road when she ran a red light and struck a fuel truck at the SH 130 service road intersection.

Ibarra and her passenger, 22-year-old Alejandra Berenice-Sanabria-Alejandro, died on scene.

RELATED: Audit shows why Austin’s 'Vision Zero' plan won't work

According to police, the truck driver was uninjured and remained on scene. No charges are expected.

This is Austin's 25th fatal crash this year, resulting in 27 fatalities. At this time last year, there were 18 crashes.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-974-8544.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Live: Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives update on COVID-19

Watch live: White House coronavirus task force to hold briefing

IRS launches tool for non-filers to register for stimulus checks

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Matthew and Camila McConaughey donate masks to Austin first responders during COVID-19 pandemic