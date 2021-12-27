'It's disgusting' | Neighbors react to deer shot with arrows in the Great Hill Greenbelt

Game Wardens are still looking for more information on who shot four deer with arrows in the Great Hills Greenbelt. Neighbors are hoping it stops soon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This article contains images some readers may find disturbing.

Texas game wardens are looking for more information after four deer have been seen with arrows sticking out of them in the Great Hills area.

You've of neighbors knowing neighbors, but on Penny Creek Drive in northwest Austin they take it to heart.

"Really close-knit, this one street here, Penny Creek," she said.

The nature that surrounds them is included in that – just ask Kari, who preferred to only use her first name.

The Great Hills Greenbelt is home to some of Kari's most notable neighbors, the deer that commonly go through her neighborhood.

"We see them all day every day. There will be like 20 in the yards around here," she said.

It's a sight they're all used to, unlike what Kari saw on the Dec. 18.

"The buck is limping across the road," she said watching a quick video she had of the deer. "You can see where it is in his thigh."

It's not at all what you want to see in a neighbor.

"It's just really sad because you know they can't get help. They're helpless basically," she said.

Mark Kalish also lives on the greenbelt, and from his backyard you can see deer pretty regularly.

"We have an apparent issue with someone shooting them with arrows. It's disgusting," said Mark. "I'm just hoping they'll brag and the news will get out and he'll stop. What Parks and Wildlife does with him after that is their business."

Texas Parks and Wildlife said Monday that four deer have been shot in the area since Dec. 10. Two have died. The other two are still unaccounted for, but were last seen with arrows in them.

Travis County Game Wardens also request the assistance of the public for information pertinent to the investigation. Community members are advised to check their surveillance cameras and video-recording doorbells for suspicious activity. It is likely that the deer were shot at night or early hours of the morning.

They also say if you see an injured deer to not approach it as it could hurt you or you could further hurt them. Instead, if you see a deer that has been injured or killed by an arrow, or if you have any information regarding these acts please contact Operation Game Thief (OGT) at 800-792-GAME.

If you encounter anyone actively engaged in these acts, for your safety, do not confront them. Obtain a detailed description and immediately dial 911 or Texas Game Warden dispatch at 512-389-4848.

They are still looking for who is responsible. As for Kari, she's just hoping that her neighbors stop getting hurt.

"It's very strange," she said. "If anyone has heard anything or seen anything they should call the game wardens."