1 arrested after 'physical disturbance' outside Deer Creek Elementary School

Cedar Park police said there was a fight between two adults and a weapon was involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police have one person in custody after an incident that put Deer Creek Elementary School on lockdown on Monday afternoon.

Police said there was a fight between two adults and a weapon was involved. Leander ISD officials confirmed to KVUE the incident happened during dismissal on Monday.

Police did not specify what kind of weapon was involved, and they also did not report any injuries.

School officials said all students are safe. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, dismissal was continuing at a slower pace.

Police said there was not a threat to the school.

We are on scene of a traffic incident outside of Deer Creek Elementary School.

This appears to be an isolated physical disturbance between two adults involving a weapon.

We have one person in custody—there is no threat to the school.

Law enforcement is on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/fovVzV8M9l — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) February 13, 2023

No additional information is available at this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube