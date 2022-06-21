Lee County convenience store clerk arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors

TABC said his place of employment, Lexington Food Mart at 8889 N. Highway 77 in Lexington, has been the subject of multiple investigations.

LEXINGTON, Texas — A Lee County convenience store clerk was arrested on Tuesday, June 14, and charged with multiple counts of selling alcohol to minors, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) said.

Deepak Sidgel, 39, of Pflugerville, was booked into the Lee County Jail on four counts alcohol sales to minors. He was later released after posting a $7,500 bond.

TABC said his place of employment, Lexington Food Mart at 8889 N. Highway 77 in Lexington, has been the subject of multiple TABC investigations for improper alcohol sales. Sidgel, who has been arrested previously in connection with one of those investigations, now faces a total of five counts of selling alcohol to minors, TABC said.

“Any resident with information on illegal alcohol sales at a business is asked to contact TABC,” said Maj. Oliver Johnson of TABC’s Central Texas regional enforcement office. “Public involvement is critical when it comes to identifying businesses that place the community’s safety at risk. Tips from the public play a major role in holding businesses accountable and keeping Texans safe.”

Businesses that sell alcohol to anyone under 21 could face a fine or suspension of their license to sell alcohol, with repeat violations resulting in a permanent cancellation of the business’s liquor license, TABC said. Employees of the business who sell alcohol to minors could also face a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and one year in jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact TABC by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov or calling 888-THE-TABC.