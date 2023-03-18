Police investigating homicide in North Austin Saturday morning

APD said they received multiple 911 calls around 7 a.m. about gunshots in the 300 block of Deen Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are on the scene of a homicide investigation near Deen Avenue in North Austin, just off North Lamar Boulevard.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 7 a.m. about gunshots.

Officers arrived shortly after and located a man in his 30s “with obvious signs of trauma,” the Austin Police Department said.

Life-saving measures were performed until EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m.

APD does not have information about a suspect or suspects but said detectives were speaking with witnesses.

It’s believed this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is being investigated as the 17th homicide of the year in Austin.