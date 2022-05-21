1 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash in southeast Austin

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two cars crashed head-on on Dee Gabriel Collins Road just before 1 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in southeast Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two cars crashed head-on on Dee Gabriel Collins Road just before 1 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

The cause of the crash is not known at his time.