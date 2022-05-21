x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash in southeast Austin

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two cars crashed head-on on Dee Gabriel Collins Road just before 1 a.m.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in southeast Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two cars crashed head-on on Dee Gabriel Collins Road just before 1 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

STAR Flight airlifted one adult to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Medics transported one adult and one child to Dell Children’s Medical Center, and another adult to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center – all with potentially serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known at his time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

How investigators solved the gruesome murder of Georgetown business owner Harvey Huber

Median home cost in Austin hits new record at $640K

Austin-area cyclist charged with murder in fellow cycling star's death in East Austin