Two vacant structures were burned in the fire, AFD said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department crews, Travis County Fire Rescue and Travis County STAR Flight are on the scene of a second-alarm brush fire at Decker Lane and Hog Eye Road in East Austin on Wednesday evening.

As of around 7:30 p.m., the fire had burned 100 acres and was 60% contained.

Residents have been told to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

AFD crews, @TC_Fire_Rescue and Travis County STARFlight on scene of a 2-alarm brush fire at Decker Lake/ Hog Eye Rd. Approx. 100 acres, 60% contained. Two vacant structures involved. Avoid the area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/RhUvNltY8y — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 10, 2023