TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — EDITORS NOTE: Based on reports from officials, a prior version of this report stated the symptoms were caused by paint thinner. Manor ISD later discovered the cause was floor sealant.

Several people at Decker Elementary School were treated Monday morning after developing symptoms from the odors of floor sealant, school officials said.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported around 11 a.m. that medics and the Travis County Fire Department were responding to 8500 Decker Lane after reports that several patients -- both adults and children -- were complaining of minor symptoms.

ATCEMS said all patients were removed from the immediate area. Officials later determined the source of the odor was floor sealant and they began airing out the area.

Around 19 patients were evaluated in total with 14 transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening symptoms, medics said. Five children were sent to Dell Children's Medical Center, five children were sent to St. David's, and four adults were sent to Dell Seton.

School officials said all elementary school students and staff were evacuated to Decker Middle School as a precaution. All 432 students will be fed there and classes will return to normal at the elementary school on Tuesday. Austin Fire and EMS evaluated the campus and determined there are no dangerous chemicals, saying the school is safe for students and staff to return.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Manor ISD said ATCEMS was notified around 10 a.m. after 18 students and three adults reported feeling nauseous and dizziness. It took about 20 minutes to evacuate the entire school, kindergarten through the fifth grade.

Manor ISD said parents were notified through email, the school district's website and by phone. The district will be looking into how medical bills will be paid.

