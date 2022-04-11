Hill Country Galleria and The City of Bee Cave to debut outdoor ice skating rink

Austinites can expect music, figure skaters, an appearance from a Grammy-award winning singer as well as fun giveaways at the ice rink's grand opening on Nov. 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEE CAVE, Texas — The holiday season is here and Hill Country Galleria is debuting an ice rink for the winter. Hill Country Galleria is collaborating with the City of Bee Cave and will host a grand opening for the rink on Nov. 5.

Austinites can expect music, figure skaters, an appearance from a Grammy-award winning singer as well as fun giveaways.

“Visiting Hill Country Galleria during the holidays is always a special time, and this year we are excited to partner with the City of Bee Cave to provide families and friends with a fun, new holiday experience,'' said Alora Hess, Marketing Manager at Hill Country Galleria. “The on-site ice rink will be a great addition to the space, and we believe it will attract people from all over the Austin area to shop, dine, skate and enjoy the property this holiday season.”

The 40-by-84 foot rink can hold up to 120 people.

Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are available. The rink will be open seven days a week until Jan. 2.

The grand opening festival is free, but tickets are required to skate. Tickets are $15, the price includes skate rentals as well as a 75 minute skate session.

“We want to create a magical experience for residents and visitors and to truly make Bee Cave the holiday destination for 2022,” said Bee Cave City Manager Clint Garza. “This has been a huge undertaking but we know it will make this season so memorable for everyone who comes to experience the rink, the shopping, the dining and the overall festive atmosphere at the Hill Country Galleria.”

To make a reservation visit the City of Bee Cave's website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube