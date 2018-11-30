PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville community has rallied to help a deaf family fix up their home before Christmas.

“It’s like an extreme home makeover,” said Melanie Knox with Alden Roofing.

It’s a home makeover for a deserving family in need of a few skilled hands.

“When you first walk in the floor was very soft like sagging where it could break when you first walk in,” said Knox. “And, the door frame you could see right out so it wasn’t water tight. It wasn’t weather proofed.”

Add a roof with lots of water damage, mold in the closet and the bathroom with a floor that’s caving in.

KVUE's Kalyn Norwood captured a live look at the Street's family home before the makeover.

“I didn’t want them to have to do everything on their own, so reached out to my network,” said John Brotherton, owner of Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ.

Brotherton said the Street family reached out to him seeking a recommendation for a new roof. In the family of six, four them are deaf and two can’t hear well. When Brotherton reached out to Melanie Knox with Alden Roofing, she quickly realized they needed much more than what they were asking for.

“I knew that it would not be able to get done for him unless somebody helped him," said Knox.

So she and Brotherton teamed up and decided to surprise the family with a home makeover. The news brought them to tears. One by one the whole community started pitching in.

“So many people have donated money and gifted cards for Lowe’s, Home Depot, Oriental Kitchen in Pflugerville, Fire and Ice Pizza in Round Rock,” said Brotherton.

With the donations they’re getting new wood floors, repainted walls, a new front door, added screen, and sponsored hotel stay during the remodel. It’s all leaving Wesley Street, the father of the house, so grateful.

“I thank God that he blessed us,” said Street. “It’s not about being free. I’m just so happy to have the help. I feel blessed for my family.”

So the street family is packing up with joy eager to see what their new and improved home will be like and the community is more than happy to help.

“It’s an awesome community,” said Brotherton. “It makes me real proud. Proud to live here.”

The big reveal is expected to take place on Sunday. Knox said it's about $15,000 worth of home repairs and the Street family won’t have to pay dime.

