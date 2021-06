A man was found with stab wounds on Cameron Road, near Nelson Field, just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in northeast Austin on Sunday morning.

A man was found with stab wounds on Cameron Road, near Nelson Field, just before 3 a.m. The man later died at the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the stabbing.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.