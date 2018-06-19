AUSTIN -- Police have released a video that shows part of a fight at a South Austin bus stop that later led to the death of a man.

The video, which blurs the actual assault, was released in order to identify the witnesses that are seen in the nearby parking lot and the drivers surrounding the alleged assault.

Allen "Popeye" Kiddy.

APD

Police also released a photo of the man who died, Allen "Popeye" Kiddy, 66.

On June 16 at around 8 p.m., a witness called police to report that a man was "beating and kicking another" at a bus stop located at Redd Street and Manchaca Road, according to police. When officers arrived, they found Kiddy on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police said they got word about his death on June 18.

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Juan Deltoro.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Austin detective David Fugitt said Deltoro and Kiddy may have been arguing about the Deltoro's ex-girlfriend. Fugitt said Deltoro and Kiddy have had an ongoing feud over her for the last couple of years.

The bus stop where this incident occurred is across from Sunrise Community Church and the Homeless Navigation Center, which is where Kiddy and his pastor, Mark Hilbelink, met about five years ago.

"He would always like to come in and joke around with people. He was just a fun, loving guy. He liked to tease a lot of us and would come in and get resources and things like that," he said.

Police said Deltoro ran away after the incident that night but was later found and questioned by police. He is currently charged with aggravated assault and his bond is set at $75,000. However, Fugitt said additional higher charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Deltoro could be charged with manslaughter or murder by a grand jury, according to Fugitt.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES.

