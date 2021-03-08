Deadly crash at Downtown Austin intersection causes closures, delays

One motorcyclist died in the crash.

AUSTIN, Texas — Commuters experienced delays Tuesday morning as police investigated a deadly crash at the intersection of the northbound Interstate 35 service road and East Seventh Street.

The crash involving a motorcyclist and another driver happened just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the middle of the intersection.

Police said the motorcyclist died shortly after being transported to the hospital. The other driver remained on the scene.

FINAL N IH 35 SVRD NB / E 7TH ST: #ATCEMSMedics have transported 1 patient, trauma alert, to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries. Expect continued #ATXTraffic delays/closures for investigation. Avoid if possible. EMS no longer on scene. No further info available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 3, 2021

There were road closures Tuesday morning, but the roads reopened around 5 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.