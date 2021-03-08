Deadly crash at Downtown Austin intersection causes closures, delays

AUSTIN, Texas — Commuters experienced delays Tuesday morning as police investigated a deadly crash at the intersection of the northbound Interstate 35 service road and East Seventh Street.
The crash involving a motorcyclist and another driver happened just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the middle of the intersection.
Police said the motorcyclist died shortly after being transported to the hospital. The other driver remained on the scene.
There were road closures Tuesday morning, but the roads reopened around 5 a.m.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
