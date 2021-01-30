1 dead after being ejected from vehicle following crash

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the crash around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported the crash around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. It occurred on the northbound side of I-35, just sound of U.S. 183.

ATCEMS said one patient was pronounced dead after being ejected from a vehicle in the collision. Austin police later confirmed to KVUE that the patient was a woman.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. No further information is available.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality 7400-7801 N I35 NB (02:28) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of 1 patient after a multi-vehicle collision with ejection. Expect closures in area for investigation. No further information is available. #MoveOverSlowDown — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 30, 2021

