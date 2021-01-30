1 dead after being ejected from vehicle following crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported the crash around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. It occurred on the northbound side of I-35, just sound of U.S. 183.
ATCEMS said one patient was pronounced dead after being ejected from a vehicle in the collision. Austin police later confirmed to KVUE that the patient was a woman.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. No further information is available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
