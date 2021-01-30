x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

1 dead after being ejected from vehicle following crash

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the crash around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported the crash around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. It occurred on the northbound side of I-35, just sound of U.S. 183.

ATCEMS said one patient was pronounced dead after being ejected from a vehicle in the collision. Austin police later confirmed to KVUE that the patient was a woman.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. No further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Phone data reveals final known moments before disappearance of Texas State student Jason Landry

Williamson County Sheriff's Office rehires deputy charged in 2019 use-of-force incident

Williamson County expanding 'VRTAS' sites, adding new vaccination site in Georgetown