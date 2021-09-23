Deadly crash causes gas leak, road closures in Central Austin

A car crashed into a building early Thursday morning, causing a gas leak.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead and another person is injured after a crash in Central Austin early Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a car crashed into a building around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, near West 41st Street and Medical Parkway.

Medics performed CPR on two people involved in the crash, but both were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash caused a gas leak in the building that was hit, so crews are working to shut off the gas. No extrication was needed.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality W 41st St / Medical Pkwy: #ATCEMSMedics have now obtained 2 Deceased On Scene pronouncements. 3rd trauma alert patient transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries. EMS no longer on scene. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 23, 2021

The crash has also caused some road closures in the area. Marathon Boulevard and Rosedale Avenue are still open and can be used as alternate routes if you're commuting north to south. Otherwise, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

No additional information is available at this time.